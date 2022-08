They will also have to avoid sites that are at risk of overuse and take extra care with toilet hygiene.

Wild campers should never light an open fire during a prolonged dry period or in areas such as forests and woods.

Cornwall was ranked as the second best spot for campervans in the UK and travellers will be rewarded with a stunning coastline.

Pembrokeshire topped the rankings in Wales and hosts many tourists each year who come to explore the coast.