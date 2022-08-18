The best ITRA Burst loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Realoded

The Season 4 Reloaded meta in Call of Duty: Warzone has been pretty much set since early August. The KG M40 and STG44 currently dominate the assault rifle class while the Armaguerra 43 has solely taken the top spot for the submachine guns. While players are waiting on Season 5, though, they should experiment with other guns in case their favorite meta weapon is nerfed. One weapon that a Warzone YouTuber has claimed kills faster than most meta weapons is the ITRA Burst, which has an underrated loadout in Season 4.

The ITRA Burst originates from Vanguard, and has never truly been included in the Warzone meta. While it’s teetered on the meta after some updates, players have always found a stronger rifle to use. That remains the case in Season 4 Reloaded, but YouTuber IceManIsaac says that the burst meta is returning in Warzone. The leader of the new burst charge in Warzone is apparently the ITRA Burst, as IceManIsaac claims that it “kills faster than the KG, NZ, Automaton, and STG.”

To see the full loadout for the ITRA Burst in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded, keep reading below.

Best ITRA Burst loadout in Warzone

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Perfetto 140mm Rapida

Perfetto 140mm Rapida Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Botti SMI Adjustable

Botti SMI Adjustable Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine: 303 British 36 Round Mags

303 British 36 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Perk: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2: On-Hand

In order to make the ITRA Burst viable in Warzone, players need to control its initial recoil. The ITRA has a high time-to-kill but only if players are hitting most of the bullets in each burst. To help in that, players can equip attachments like the MX Silencer, M1930 Strife Angled, and Stippled Grip to reduce recoil, especially initially.

Players can also increase the ITRA Burst’s TTK by equipping the Perfetto 140mm Rapida barrel, which boosts fire rate. This is one of the most important traits to boost when you’re dealing with a burst weapon. With all of these attachments in place, players have one of the deadliest burst loadouts in their hands.