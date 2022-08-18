The Blacklist season 10 theory: Dembe ditches task force for Red reunion as fans tip twist

As Red continues his mission away from the task force, much of the fanbase is convinced the bodyguard will eventually see the light and join back up with his old partner.

Redditor kafkadreams6667 speculated: “I would love it if Dembe reunited with Red in some capacity.

“Being Red’s loving friend, confidant, and protector has been his chief job until he joined the TF partly because Red disappeared after Liz’s death.

“And Dembe reunited with Red because he lacked protection after Weecha was injured, while still remaining true to the TF.”