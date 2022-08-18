‘Trick works on every ship’ Cruise holiday essential you should pack in your hand luggage





Most major cruise ships offer an array of amenities for guests to enjoy the moment they step onboard. However, if you pack certain items in your hold luggage, you could be left waiting for your bags to be delivered to your room before being able to dive into the fun.

In a forum dedicated to “secret pro tips for cruises”, long-time cruise lovers have shared their best advice for those embarking on their first ocean holiday. One major hack which is said to work “on every ship” is something to think about while packing your cruise essentials ahead of check-in. When it comes to checking in for a cruise, most lines typically give a several-hour window for guests to check-in. This is usually between late morning and mid-afternoon, and guests can arrive at any time during that window. READ MORE: ‘Judging you’: Why Flight attendants ‘stand at entrance of the plane’

Experts from Cruise Critic said: “Generally speaking, the busiest time for boarding is between noon, when most cruise lines’ regular check-in begins, and 2pm so we recommend arriving just before or after that window.” Usually, upon arrival, porters will take your checked luggage from you and transfer them to the ship. This means that all guests will have on their person will be their hand luggage until their bags are delivered. However, many amenities will be open for use as soon as guests are onboard. This includes swimming pools, water slides, hot tubs and, occasionally, the spa.

Posting under the username Gdraper99, a user said: “My favourite suggestion: Bring a swimsuit in your carry-on luggage to change into or wear it onboard. “Almost everyone packs their swimsuit in the checked luggage, meaning they can’t use the pools, spas, flow rider, water slides etcetera, until much later in the day when the rooms are open. This results in no lines for the slides.” The user added: “This trick works on every ship.” Another user said: “On our last cruise we brought swim gear in our carry-on bags and this worked out great.” DON’T MISS

Cruise blogger Cruise with Amber says this is an “easy” way to enjoy your cruise right from the very start. She explained: “One of my top embarkation day tips for your cruise is to pack your swimming gear in your carry-on luggage. “Head to your cabin first to pick up your pool towels and then head straight to the pool. “As everyone else is in the buffet you’ll probably have the pool and hot tubs all to yourself for a little while.”