UB40 star blasts band’s ‘loyalty’ after being ‘forced’ out for refusing Covid jab

When Matt left the band, UB40 released a statement regarding the reason for his departure.

The statement read: “Firstly we would like to wholeheartedly thank Matt Hoy for his contributions to our projects and live shows for the last decade.

“This has been a very hard pandemic for the world and our industry to navigate and livelihoods still remain in the balance for many, whilst we respect everybody’s freedom of choice and decision regarding taking the vaccine unfortunately the EU and many other countries have quarantine periods and legislation in place that makes touring and performing incredibly difficult for us to be able to plan for obligated dates.

“The vaccine is backing everybody into a corner, nobody should be forced to take it however we are restricted in how we can play whilst being able to tour ‘freely’ and trying to limit as many issues as possible.

“We remain in limbo regarding travel, live shows continue to be rescheduled, could there have been resolve? Most probably as nobody knows what’s around the corner but this was Matt’s decision to leave.

“We would like to wish Matt all the best in his future endeavours and thank him once again.”

Express.co.uk has reached out to UB40 and Ali Campbell for comment.