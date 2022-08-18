‘Undisputed King and Queen!’ Sussex fans laud Harry and Meghan over exciting announcement





On September 5, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will head to Manchester for the One Young World Summit where the Duchess of Sussex, a counsellor for the organisation, will give the keynote address at the opening ceremony. They will travel to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event on September 6, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London on on September 8, where Harry will deliver a speech.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will will make the journey from their home in California to the UK next month for the first time since returning for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. Their trip Harry’s home country will be their first since attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June and only their second public appearance together there in public since moving to the US more than two years ago. Fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have swarmed to social media to express sheer delight at the news of Harry and Meghan’s return to the UK. Many referred to the couple as the “King and Queen”, while many others ended their message with “#PrincessMeghan”.

Twitter user “#SussexSpartanMegHive” (@KajolMomento) beamed: “H&M – undisputed King & Queen of global royal news! “The global media coverage of the 6th in line’s five-day trip is insane, but we won’t have it any other way!” The same account wrote in another tweet: “The King & Queen of royal news! #HarryAndMeghan triumphs hate.” “Love Wins Over The Crown” (@hawahope) excitedly said: “I can’t wait to see our favourite King and Queen. #PrinceHarry #PrincessMeghan #HarryandMeghan.” READ MORE: Lady Louise thrilled to follow in Kate and William footsteps

The 96-year-old monarch is expected to travel back to London from her annual summer break at Balmoral in Scotland to carry out her head of state duties. Harry and Meghan will likely visit her, although it is not clear if they will meet Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. It is also not known if they will be accompanied on their whirlwind trip to Europe by their two young children – Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”

In April, the couple stopped over in Windsor on their way to attending the Invictus Games, which took place in The Hauge, Netherlands. During their brief stay, they had tea with the Queen and met Harry’s father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex then returned to the UK with Archie and Lilibet to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. They kept a relatively low profile, and were not present on the Buckingham House balcony for the Trooping the Colour flyover as this was slimmed down to senior working royals and their children. But did however attend a Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen at nearby St Paul’s Cathedral just 24 hours later.

During their brief stay in the UK, Harry and Meghan were reported to have privately met Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Queen behind closed doors. A source close to Clarence House said last month of the meeting between Harry, Meghan, their children and Prince Charles and Camilla: “It was fantastic to see them. It was wonderful to have them back in Britain. “The Prince and the Duchess were absolutely thrilled to see them. “The Prince, of course, hasn’t seen his grandson Archie for a bit of time and so it was very, very, very special to have some time with him. “He hadn’t met Lili, his granddaughter, and so to meet her was very emotional, a very, very wonderful thing.”