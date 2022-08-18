Virtual pop star Polar takes over metaverse, sets sights on potential real-world gigs

Andy Warhol famously said, in the future, everyone will be famous for 15 minutes, but now with the metaverse, even digital “people” are stepping into the spotlight, including a virtual pop star whose fame is on the rise. Deco’s hologram reporter, Alex Miranda, has the story.

The singer Polar is not real, at least not in the flesh-and-bones sense, but she does have millions of real-people fans, and she’s showing us what the future of concerts could look like.

Oh, the metaverse.

Mark Zuckerberg (in Meta ad): “You’re going to be able to do almost anything you imagine: get together with family and friends, work, learn, play, shop.”

Shop? Please! Why would you invest in some virtual world?

Wall Street Journal clip: “Real estate sales in the metaverse surpassed $500 million in 2021.”

Oh. I guess we’re, like, serious about this now.

Polar: “My name is Polar, and I’m a metaverse-born singer, dancer and influencer.”

What?! Polar, a virtual singer rising to fame in the metaverse? Who’s also a social media star with millions of real followers?

Polar (singing): “This is now a part of me, your reality.”

Look, as someone born in the 1900s, I’m going to need a minute to wrap my head around this.

Polar (singing): “In Gen Z, we’re W, X, Y, Z.”

Well, at least we know she can spell, like Nicki Minaj.

Nicki Minaj (rapping): “He want a F-R-Eeeee-A-K.”

Polar is the creation of TheSoul Publishing, a media company who wants to change entertainment and celebrity.

Polar: “Since I can remember, I’ve always wanted to make music and perform.”

And that may just happen, after she went viral last year performing her debut single, “Close to You,” in the video game “Avakin Life.”

Polar (singing): “Close to you! So you can hear my heart.”

I mean, it sounds pretty good, in that, you know, Auto-Tune kinda way.

Wait, not me being a whole Polar superfan now?!

Polar (singing): “You know that it is true.”

I guess you can call her a pop star, even though she’s not a real person.

Polar: “I want to perform a live show in a real venue.”

So, yeah, kind of a big deal, and conquering the real world is next. Remember that place?

She says a dream collaboration would be with Grammy-Award winner Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande (singing): “You might think I’m crazy, the way I’ve been cravin’.”

I mean, this is all crazy. but I want in, so forget Alex Miranda. In the metaverse…

Axel Merengue (singing): “You keep pushing me aside, and I can’t break through!”

I’m Axel Merengue.

Axel Merengue (singing): “You’re gonna be the lonely one, oh! Do you believe in life after love?”

King of Auto-Tune.

Axel Merengue (singing): “I really don’t think you’re strong enough, no!”

The team behind Polar say virtual stars will soon be taking over concerts in real-life stadiums, and they pointed to ABBA’s concert series where their holograms performed with a live band.

