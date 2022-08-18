‘Yikes’ Emma Raducanu in awkward exchange after thrashing Victoria Azarenka in Cincinnati

“I think I have tried a lot of things, and this year I think some matches, I have lost a lot of matches from leading situations and probably just played too tense. I think that I just need to swing, and I just said that these two tournaments, or this tournament especially, I’m just going to swing freely and take that and see what happens.”

Next up for Raducanu is an intriguing clash with American seventh-seed Jessica Pegula on Friday. The break between now and then will surely be welcomed by the Brit after a delayed clash with Williams was followed by a showdown with Azarenka just 18 hours later.