Zara Tindall has ‘benefited’ from lack of royal title – why she isn’t a Princess





Zara Tindall is just as integral to the Royal Family as her cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, but she isn’t a Princess like them. Prince Harry and Prince William are also cousins of Zara’s and have been given Dukedoms. Zara, on the other hand, is not a Duchess – in fact, she has no title at all. Her brother, Peter Phillips is the same.

Zara and Peter do not have royal titles, but they do not either participate in any royal duties. Despite this, they are members of the Windsor family and are treated the same as their cousins. Zara doesn't possess a title because of a centuries-old tradition that hasn't been changed or updated over the years. The tradition dictates that when members of the Royal Family welcome a child, only the father may pass on his title.

This is the reason why the only Princes and Princesses in the family have fathers currently in the line of succession. Zara's cousins are children of the heir to the throne, Prince Charles, and the brothers who are further up the line of succession than Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. However, Prince Andrew was stripped of his Freedom of the City of York honour in April earlier this year after he settled his sex assault lawsuit with accuser Virginia Giuffre. In 2019, he had already stepped down from royal duties due to his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Former Buckingham Palace press secretary Dickie Arbiter claimed that Princess Anne’s decision had enabled Zara to “thrive as her own woman”. He said: “It was a masterstroke of the Princess Royal when she decided not to give her children titles. “Growing up as a commoner allowed Zara to thrive as her own woman, and there has never been pressure on her to conform. “She has benefited from it in all sorts of ways,” Me Arbiter told the Sun. Zara married former England rugby player Mike Tindall on July 30, 2011. Unlike her cousin, William, who had wed Kate Middleton a few months prior at Westminster Abbey, Zara’s wedding was a quiet family affair away from the royal spotlight. Zara and Mike wed in a ceremony at Canongate Kirk on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile. For her special day, Zara opted for a classic white gown which she accessorised with an elaborate veil and a bouquet of bright white flowers.