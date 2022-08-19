“A Day in the Life: A Beatles Experience” – 7:30 p.m.

“A Day in the Life: A Beatles Experience” is the ultimate multimedia celebration of the most recognized band of all time, taking audiences on a multi–sensory journey back to the turbulent decade of the 1960s. The Beatles’ entire groundbreaking career, from Ed Sullivan to Abbey Road, is recreated through live performance and five costume changes while a stunning video backdrop depicts the highs and lows of the era. Experience The Beatles like never before as A Day in the Life recreates more than 30 Beatles songs, many of which were never performed live, right before your eyes at Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St! Tickets are $35 downstairs/$28 in balcony for adults; and $20 younger than 18 anywhere, via camdenoperahouse.com.