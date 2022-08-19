Anthony Joshua has three next fight options if he loses rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

Here, Express Sport gives you three potential fight options for the Watford powerhouse if he fails to overcome the odds in Saudi Arabia.

With Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk II only a few days away, a lot has been made about where ‘AJ’ will go if he loses on August 20. A victory sets up the long-awaited undisputed unification bout with Tyson Fury, but defeat leads to less familiar territory.

Deontay Wilder

When Eddie Hearn pondered this exact question, he stated that Deontay Wilder would be the main target for Joshua if he loses this weekend. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ – like Joshua – is a fearsome puncher and there has been a lot of interest in this fight ever since the pair turned over as professionals. Hearn recently revealed that he has made Wilder’s management an offer to make the fight happen after Usyk but is yet to receive a response.

“I actually reached out to Shelly Finkel the other day because I have got so much money for Deontay Wilder in an offer, but they never come back to me, so I don’t know whether Deontay Wilder doesn’t want to hear about that offer or whatever,” Hearn told Seconds Out.

“Right now, standing here, I am honestly not thinking about any other fight for AJ than Saturday night, they all come through victory, do you know what I mean? I think if he loses, the Wilder fight is there, if he wins all he’s thinking about is that final fight with Fury to win all the belts.”