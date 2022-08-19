Bio-indicators: Crucial for maintaining environment

Dr Rakesh Kumar Gupta

In developed as well as developing countries like India, U.S.A, China, etc, there is a remarkable progress at rapid pace that can be seen in every aspect of life; however, simultaneously it also cost degradation in the quality of environment. The cost of factories has been paid by air, water as well as soil that directly or indirectly are affecting all living organisms including human beings. Therefore, there is an intense need to monitor the quality of environment and raise the prevention of polluted environment. Now a day different scientific methods are available to detect any change in the quality of surroundings, however, most of these are either not commercially available and if so then are too expensive to be used by common people. Apart from scientific equipment, nature has tendency to call for its protection by bestowing us a unique way to access not only the changes (if any) in the environment but sometime helps to identify those environmental factor that has undergone marked change. This natural call is called as ‘Biological indicators’ or ‘Bio-indicator’. Bio-indicators are organisms (such as lichens, birds and bacteria etc,) that are used to monitor the health of the environment. Some organisms are very sensitive to pollution in their environment, so if pollutants are present, they may either change its morphology, physiology, behaviour, or could even die. The organisms or organism associations therefore are monitored for changes within their ecosystem. There is difference between Bio-monitoring and Bio-indicators. Bio-indicators qualitatively assesses biotic responses to environmental stress (e.g., presence of the lichen, Lecanora conizaeoides, indicates poor air quality) while biomonitors quantitatively determine a response (e.g., reductions in lichen chlorophyll content or diversity indicates the presence and severity of air pollution). There are three main functions of bio-indicators: 1. to monitor the environment (i.e., physical and/or chemical changes), 2. to monitor ecological processes, or 3 to monitor biodiversity.