Bob Odenkirk’s Wholesome Fan Base Wants Him To Be Able To Look At Feet Pics In Peace

Carrie Wittmer, a culture writer and Odenkirk fan, told BuzzFeed News she found it funny that the actor is “famous, but not famous enough to think, maybe I need a finsta for the foot stuff or to have a PR team that would flag it.”
“A true king,” she said. “Everyone can have a kink if they’re not a weirdo about it … it’s also completely possible that he just loves shoes.”
One fan described Odenkirk’s follow as a “triumph of the human spirit.” When the show’s finale aired on Aug. 15, people were still posting about the foot account saga and defending his right to “enjoy feet.”
