Britons slam 20mph speed limit on rural roads – ‘Beyond ridiculous!’

Speed limits on some country roads in Surrey – between Guildford to Dorking – are being reduced from 60mph to 20mph as part of a new trial. The council told Highways Magazine that the scheme is an “important opportunity” to improve road safety.

Matt Furniss, Surrey County Council cabinet member for transport, infrastructure and economy, said: “This project is an important opportunity for us to improve the safety of our rural roads in the south and southwest of Surrey and ensure that the most appropriate speed limit is applied to each.

“Most rural roads in the area are still subject to the national speed limit of 60mph, which is inappropriate for these types of roads.

“Evidence suggests that implementing lower speed limits should reduce the number and severity of road collisions, while also helping to support our active travel programme, improve air quality, and address concerns over excessive vehicle noise.”

In a poll that ran from 11am on Thursday, August 18, to 2pm on Friday, August 19, Express.co.uk asked readers: “Should rural roads be reduced to 20mph to improve safety?”

Overall, 2,250 readers cast their votes with a strong majority, 90 percent (2,017 people) answering “no”, country roads should not have 20mph speed limits.

A further 10 percent (223 people) said “yes” they should, while just 10 people said they did not know.