Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Estimated He Has Over 70 Tattoos Dedicated To His Wife, Nicola

I, a mere idiot with social media, first became interested in the 23-year-old’s ink after he revealed this combo of Nicola’s eyes and a “love letter” from her:
ANYWAY, in a recent interview with USA Today, Brooklyn estimated that around 70 of his 100 tattoos are dedicated to Nicola.
He also explained the thinking behind his latest tattoo — “Married” on his hand — which is pretty much what you’d expect. “I kind of was just like, ‘Oh, we’re married; why not?’” he said. “It wasn’t a thing I thought about for months. I got married five months ago; why not?”
As for Nicola’s reaction to the tattoo, she apparently “got tears in her eyes.”
“She always cries when I get her another tattoo,” he added. “I always love to surprise her with new ink.”
Tears of joy, presumably???
