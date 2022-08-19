Crist, Fried talk environmental policies

ORLANDO, Fla. — When it comes to the environment, Florida’s leading democratic candidates for governor have similar plans.

What You Need To Know Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried’s environmental plans intersect in certain areas

Crist was endorsed by Florida Conservation Voters on Thursday

Nikki says that if she’s elected, she would declare a climate state of emergency on day one

Among other things, Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried both want to ramp up the use of solar energy, restore the Everglades and incentivize water-saving landscaping with less fertilizer.

Crist received the endorsement of Florida Conservation Voters during his virtual Get Out the Vote Environmental Rally on Thursday. It is the latest eco-endorsement for the congressman, who has the backing of other groups like the Florida Sierra Club.

“I will fight for clean air, clean water, clean energy and conservation with every fiber in my being,” he said. “I’m putting together an ambitious and attainable climate policy to lower energy costs, create jobs and tackle climate change.”

Fried, Florida’s Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner, has the backing of the state’s Democratic Environmental Caucus. She said that if she’s elected, she would declare a climate state of emergency on day one.

“People aren’t talking about the environment right now, people aren’t talking about what’s happening,” she said in a Monday one-on-one interview with Spectrum News. “If we don’t spend time really focusing on this and putting resources and education, we’re going to lose our state. Which is why everyone loves to be here, because of the weather, the beaches, the climate.”