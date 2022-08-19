Cycling POLL: Should cyclists across Britain face 20mph speed limits?

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has proposed tougher rules for cyclists to close a loophole that allowed bike riders to break speed limits and overtake cars in low-speed zones. This week, he said: “Somewhere where cyclists are actually not breaking the law is when they speed, and that cannot be right, so I absolutely propose extending speed limit restrictions to cyclists.

“I don’t want to stop people from getting on their bike, it’s a fantastic way to travel, and we’ve seen a big explosion of cycling during Covid and since.”

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he added: “But I see no reason why cyclists should break the road laws and be able to get away with it.”

Speed limits on roads currently only apply to motor vehicles and their drivers, and despite local authorities having the power to impose cycle speed limits, this has rarely been done.

The estimated average speed on a bike is reportedly between 10 and 14 mph.