Daily horoscope for August 20: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

The Mars in Gemini transit will last much longer than usual this time – for over seven months – rather than the typical two-month timespan. This transit invites versatility and flexibility but isn’t necessarily the most determined and focused period as a result. Express.co.uk reveals your horoscope, star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast for August 20.

The lengthiness of this transit comes due to the upcoming Mars retrograde cycle starting from October 30 to January 12.

Cafe Astrology said: “We should watch for becoming so scattered that we’re ineffective and making hasty or nervous decisions.”

However, it’s an excellent period for diversifying interests and understanding the power of communication.

Cafe Astrology continued: “We’re strategizing and devising useful tactics to achieve our desires and goals.

