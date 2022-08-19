Drake breaks The Beatles’ chart record for most top-5 hits on Billboard Hot 100

Fans of The Beatles are just going to have to let it be when it comes to Drake.

The unstoppable Grammy Award-winning hip hop superstar has surpassed a long-held record held by the legendary rock & roll group from Liverpool.

Rapper Drake gestures after watching an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors May 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Up until this week, The Beatles had the most top five hits — 29 — on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for 55 years.

The beloved band’s songs, including “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” “Come Together/Something,” “Let It Be” and “Hey Jude,” have remained pop music staples since first recorded in the 1960s.

The Beatles pose together on Feb. 28, 1968 in an unknown location. From left are Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

With the debut of Drake’s collaboration with DJ Khaled and Lil Baby on the Autotune-laced track “Staying Alive,” he now has landed his 30th track in the top five of the pop music chart.

Released by Epic Records on Aug. 5, the Bee Gees-inspired single debuted at No. 5.

Drake has dominated the Billboard charts throughout his 12-year recording career.

The 35-year-old Toronto native, whose given name is Aubrey Drake Graham, already is the artist with the most top 10s, top 20s, top 40s and overall Hot 100 entries in the chart’s 64-year history. At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, he was named “the artist of the decade.”

Earlier this week, the “Honestly, Nevermind” rapper celebrated the record milestone on Instagram and promoted his bitcoin platform.