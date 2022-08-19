East Elementary wins 1st-place Cullman County PALS Clean Campus Award – The Cullman Tribune

CULLMAN, Ala. – East Elementary School (EES) recently earned a first-place Cullman County People Against a Littered State (PALS) Clean Campus Award. The Clean Campus program includes city and county schools and involves not only keeping a campus clean, but also beautification and environmental education. The awards honor school campuses that excel in remaining litter free and environmentally conscious.

East’s efforts were led by PALS sponsor and fourth-grade teacher April Dean, who emphasizes green living in her classroom and schoolwide.

Principal David Wiggins shared, “We teach much more than ABC123 in Cullman City Schools and at East Elementary School. The CCS Character Education curriculum lists ‘Respect for Environment’ as one of the traits to be taught during the school year. Mrs. Dean, in coordination with PALS, does this all year. She sponsors the Recycled Art projects, supervises our student Recycle Rangers, schedules guest speakers and even organizes events for campus beautification. Her influence on our students and school extends far beyond the classroom.”

Alabama PALS programs center on litter prevention, litter cleanup and litter control in attempts to keep Alabama beautiful. In addition to statewide Clean Campus, statewide programs include Adopt-A-Mile, Adopt-A-Stream, Spring Cleanup, Governor’s Awards and the yearly Alabama Coastal Cleanup.

For more information on PALS programs, call 334-263-7737 or visit www.alpals.org.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.