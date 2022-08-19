Elvis: Dad Vernon fights tears in beautiful message to fans with last ever footage of son

He said: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank you for all the cards and letters that you have sent since the passing away of my son, Elvis.

“We have all the flowers and the letters and the cards, which we will eventually get around to answering, the majority of them.”

“I just wanted you to know that we appreciate them very much, appreciate your concern and you have been a great help to me and the family during this time of grief.

As Vernon struggled to control his emotions and his breathing, he added: “Ladies and gentlemen, the picture you have just seen is the last live performance that Elvis ever done on stage. Thank you. God bless you.”

