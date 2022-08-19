Elvis Presley’s brother pays emotional tribute to King 45 years after death – ‘I miss you’

Elvis Presley died on August 16, 1977 after suffering a fatal heart attack on the toilet upstairs at Graceland when he was just 42. More than his entire lifetime has passed since then, but his nearest and dearest haven’t forgotten the star they knew so intimately.
For 20 years, Elvis lived with his extended family at his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. Not everyone knows, but The King was an identical twin. Tragically, Jesse Garon Presley was delivered stillborn 35 minutes before he was.
Yet, later in life, the star would welcome stepbrothers into the famous when his father Vernon married again after the death of his wife Gladys in 1958.
He wed Dee Stanley, who had three sons called Bill, David and Rick. These boys would grow up by Graceland and be a part of the singer’s inner circle.
In 1972, Elvis asked David to drop out of school and join his entourage, the Memphis Mafia, when he was just 16.
He would go on to be one of The King’s bodyguards for the remaining five years of his short life.
Last year, when paying tribute a day or so before August 16, he wrote in a post on Instagram: “Today I had my last conversation with Elvis. We spoke for just over an hour in his bedroom at Graceland. We talked about many things that night. When went to leave he stood up, hugged, and told me he loved me. ‘I love you to Elvis’ I said. I’ll never forget that moment.”
READ MORE: Elvis movie four hour cut ‘in the works’ but on one condition
Elvis’ funeral took place in Memphis two days later on August 18, 1977. David shared a post and photo from that sad day too, captioning it: “Me, my former wife Angie, and Linda Thompson at Elvis funeral. It was 45 years ago today. We loved him and stood by him to the end.”
Source link