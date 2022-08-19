Elvis Presley’s brother pays emotional tribute to King 45 years after death – ‘I miss you’

Elvis Presley died on August 16, 1977 after suffering a fatal heart attack on the toilet upstairs at Graceland when he was just 42. More than his entire lifetime has passed since then, but his nearest and dearest haven’t forgotten the star they knew so intimately.

For 20 years, Elvis lived with his extended family at his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. Not everyone knows, but The King was an identical twin. Tragically, Jesse Garon Presley was delivered stillborn 35 minutes before he was.

Yet, later in life, the star would welcome stepbrothers into the famous when his father Vernon married again after the death of his wife Gladys in 1958.

He wed Dee Stanley, who had three sons called Bill, David and Rick. These boys would grow up by Graceland and be a part of the singer’s inner circle.