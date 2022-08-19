Categories
Sports

Emma Raducanu ‘relieved’ to rediscover US Open form with Brit confident for title defence


While Raducanu is feeling confident again ahead of her US Open title defence, the British No 1 admitted she was still trying to find a balance in her game. “I think I do each of the aspects pretty well, separated. But I just need to put them together,” she explained.

“For example, some weeks I have served really, really well. I think over the clay in the beginning I served really well. Then like some weeks, I don’t know, it would just disappear and then I will become more of a defensive player. Then I will become more of an attacking player. 

“So I think I am still trying to find the balance and just trying to package my game together more so. But like I said, every match at this level I figure out what works, what doesn’t work, how I should be hitting the ball. I feel more confident in what I’m doing now.”



