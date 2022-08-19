Emma Raducanu ‘relieved’ to rediscover US Open form with Brit confident for title defence

While Raducanu is feeling confident again ahead of her US Open title defence, the British No 1 admitted she was still trying to find a balance in her game. “I think I do each of the aspects pretty well, separated. But I just need to put them together,” she explained.

“For example, some weeks I have served really, really well. I think over the clay in the beginning I served really well. Then like some weeks, I don’t know, it would just disappear and then I will become more of a defensive player. Then I will become more of an attacking player.

“So I think I am still trying to find the balance and just trying to package my game together more so. But like I said, every match at this level I figure out what works, what doesn’t work, how I should be hitting the ball. I feel more confident in what I’m doing now.”