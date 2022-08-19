Emmerdale theory: Liv Flaherty divorces Vinny Dingle as Sandra’s poisonous plan pays off

Liv Flaherty’s (played by Isobel Steele) mother Sandra Flaherty (Joanne Mitchell) has been manipulating her daughter on Emmerdale for weeks. In upcoming scenes on the ITV soap, Sandra is set to drive a wedge between Liv and her husband Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson). Could Liv fall for her mother’s calculating scheme and divorce Vinny?

Vinny has been suspicious of Sandra’s motives, while Liv believes her mother has been trying hard to stay sober.

It appears as though Vinny’s gut feeling is right as Sandra seems as though she is only after her daughter’s money.

The scheming mother feels she will have more control over Liv, and her cash, if she gets Vinny out of the picture.

The drama unfolds in upcoming scenes when Sandra catches Vinny and Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) laughing together.

READ MORE: Shetland’s Jimmy Perez to die after fans ‘work out’ replacement