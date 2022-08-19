Emmerdale’s Sandra Flaherty exposed as fans ‘work out’ Aaron Dingle return twist

User @fitness_makeup wrote: “Mandy does not give up easily on finding out the truth about Sandra thing is this gives her the chance to up her game even more.” (sic)

Producers have confirmed Aaron is making a comeback in October, but, will he arrive just in time to help his little sister Liv, before Sandra lands her in hot water?

Emmerdale producer Jane Hudson revealed to Express.co.uk and other media that characters are returning for the anniversary month in October at a recent press conference.

Jane said: “We have Diane [Sugden], we have Tracy [Metcalfe] who is coming back with a bit of news of her own and how is Nate [Robinson] going to respond to that?

“And of course, Aaron [Dingle] is back, is he going to find out his mum is cheating on Paddy [Kirk]?

“Is he going to discover Sandra [Flaherty] is not all about Liv [Flaherty]?”

