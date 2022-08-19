Florida judges rule teenage girl is not mature enough to have an abortion

Jeri Beth Cohen, Former Florida Circuit Court Judge:

Well, that’s really the problem with all these notification and consent statutes, isn’t it?

If you can’t make the decision, you’re not mature enough to do that, should you be bringing a child in the world — into the world? And I think what the courts are saying is, look, you got to go back and tell a parent, we’re not going to allow you to do this without the consent of your parent or your guardian.

Most of these minors, I would say nearly 100 percent of them, who feel they can go to a parent, that a parent will be receptive to helping them, will go to their parent. But it makes no logical sense.

And, in fact, wasn’t this minor showing incredible maturity by getting herself to court, by saying, look, I don’t have the financial ability, I’m doing a GED right now, I’m parentless, I don’t have the emotional strength or the physical strength to do this, and I am making this decision for myself, I am empowering myself to have a better life, isn’t that really showing extraordinary maturity?