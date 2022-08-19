Free Play Days – Just Die Already, Outriders, and The Elder Scrolls Online – Xbox Wire

Fight to survive on a hostile planet, a massive fantasy world, or to qualify for retirement care this weekend during Free Play Days. Just Die Already and Outriders are available this weekend for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play from Thursday, August 18 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, August 21 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. In addition, The Elder Scrolls Online is available for an extended time from now until Monday, August 29 at 6:59 a.m. PDT.

How to Start Playing

Find and install the games on each of the individual game details page on Xbox.com. Clicking through will send you to the Microsoft Store, where you must be signed in to see the option to install with your Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. To download on console, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and enter the Gold member area to locate the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Keep the Fun Going

Purchase the game and other editions at a limited time discount and continue playing while keeping your Gamerscore and earned achievements during the event! Please note that discounts and percentages may vary by title and region.

Game Details

Just Die Already

Just Die Already is an old people mayhem sandbox game created by the designers of Goat Simulator. You are old and angry and you’ve just been kicked out of your retirement home. How will you survive in a world that wants you to Just Die Already?!

Outriders

Outriders brings brutal action and deep character customization to Free Play Days! Developed by People Can Fly, veterans of the shooter genre, Outriders presents a journey of survival across a hostile planet, which can be tackled in both single player and 1-3 player co-op.

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online is part of Free Play Days for the next two weeks in association with QuakeCon, allowing you to download and play The Elder Scrolls Online Standard Edition for free from August 16 – August 29 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. With access to the ESO base game, you can explore 24 story zones, including iconic Morrowind, dive into the game’s Battlegrounds, Imperial City, and Cyrodiil PvP areas, and even get an opportunity to begin your Legacy of the Bretons year-long adventure via the High Isle Prologue.

Don’t miss out on this exciting Free Play Days for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member! Learn more about Free Play Days here and stay tuned to Xbox Wire to find out about future Free Play Days and all the latest Xbox gaming news.