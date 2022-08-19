Girl, 8, manages to contact ASTRONAUT on space station using dad’s amateur radio kit





Isabella Payne, from Kent, was able to make contact with the space traveller for 45 seconds as the ISS passed over her home while in orbit. Using her dad’s ham radio, she was stunned that she was able to have brief chat with American astronaut Kjell Lindgren, which she thought was just “a dream”.

Ms Payne told CNN: “His voice instantly changed from normal to joyful. “You could hear his smile. “I was elated when I heard his voice, I thought it was a dream.” While it is extremely rare for amateur radio users to get in contact with astronauts on the facility, it may happen once every five or six years, according to Ms Payne’s father. Matthew Payne said: “It’s very unusual and may happen once every five or six years.

"Everything has to line up and then you have to have an astronaut on board using the equipment and who's willing to chat. "It was such a great experience for Isabella." Ms Payne was inspired to make contact with the floating space station after meeting British astronaut Tim Peake when she was just two years old. Now, her dream has "come true". She said: "It was really amazing and a dream come true. I can't wait to tell my friends all about it. I hope it inspires other young girls to do science as it should be for both girls and boys."

Mr Payne said in an interview with BBC Breakfast:: “Through the network and the communities that I’m involved in I had word that the astronaut that was up there was using the equipment so we just started listening out for him and it was just a game of luck really. “You have to get the right time when the space station is passing overhead and it has to be the right time of day when the astronaut is actually using the equipment.” According to the Radio Society of Great Britain, amateur radio is a “popular technical hobby and volunteer public service that uses designated radio frequencies for non-commercial exchange of messages, wireless experimentation, self-training, and emergency communications”. It is also reportedly the only hobby that is governed by an international treaty.





