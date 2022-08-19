GMB host asks Princess Diana death investigator ‘Are you absolutely sure it was accident?’

Good Morning Britain welcomed David Douglas onto the show to discuss an upcoming documentary about Princess Diana’s death in Paris in 1997. New host Paul Brand asked the senior investigating officer at the time if he believed it was an “accident” or if he believed in one of the conspiracy theories he investigated.

Brand commented: “Your work put to bed a lot of these conspiracy theories in fact.

“Are you happy in your mind, there’s no doubt that Princess Diana’s death was an accident?

“Are you absolutely, there was never any nagging feelings for you after this all concluded, there’s nothing you look back on and think, ‘That was an avenue that was still open to us?’”

“I’m absolutely convinced, totally,” Douglas replied.

