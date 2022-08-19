Heather Knight: England Women’s captain undergoes hip surgery, out of India white-ball series









England Women’s captain Heather Knight will miss September’s white-ball series against India after undergoing hip surgery.

Knight, the talismanic all-rounder, sustained the hip injury during a T20 international against South Africa and missed the subsequent Commonwealth Games, although had hoped to return quickly.

But the 31-year-old revealed on Friday that she has now had surgery and will miss the India series as well as the Women’s Big Bash League, which starts in October.

“I’ve had a little clean out of my hip to get me back and running soon,” posted Knight on social media. “Unfortunately it rules me out of the India series and the WBBL, but I’m aiming to be back by the end of the year .

“Time to make the most of a bit of time away and bring on the rehab!”

England face India in two three-match white-ball series this September, all live on Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sophia Dunkley thought she had been run out, only for the decision to be reversed to four runs after it was deemed Deandra Dottin was in contact with the boundary Sophia Dunkley thought she had been run out, only for the decision to be reversed to four runs after it was deemed Deandra Dottin was in contact with the boundary

The T20 series begins on September 10, while the ODI series begins on September 18.

Nat Sciver captained England in Knight’s absence at the Commonwealth Games, where the hosts were knocked out by India in the semi-final and lost to New Zealand in the bronze medal match.

Knight was also set to lead London Spirit in The Hundred but has played no part in the 100-ball competition this season.