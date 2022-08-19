Heidi Klum, 49, risks live TV wardrobe malfunction as she goes braless in see-through top

Heidi Klum, 49, dazzled as she made her appearance on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The blonde beauty daringly opted to forgo her bra and almost revealed too much in the process.

Heidi wore a sparkly grey blazer with matching flared trousers, but only covered her chest with a sheer top which was embellished with silver stars.

Heidi filmed herself in a car on her way to the California studios and risked a wardrobe malfunction as she moved around to show off the ensemble.