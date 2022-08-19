House of the Dragon: The Targaryen family tree explained

The long-awaited Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, is set to be released on Sunday, 21 August after years in production. Many Thrones fans felt short-changed by the controversial eighth series of the iconic HBO show and have been looking forward to a return to Westeros this summer.

The new series focuses on the Targaryens, the House of the Dragon, who ruled over Westeros for three centuries in the build-up to Game of Thrones’ timeline. George R.R. Martin’s story collection ‘Fire and Blood’ will be the basis for the upcoming series and it outlines some key elements of Targaryen family history. (Warning: spoilers from here on!)

But as fans will soon find out, the incestuous ruling family is comprised of confusing familial relations and an abundance of Aegons, Aemonds and Daemons. Fortunately, DeviantArt user Maryon B has constructed an entire Targaryen family tree, approved by Martin himself, which covers the full three centuries.

In 2016 the artist spoke to Vox, admitting that she was frustrated at the lack of individuality in the Targaryens’ depictions.

The upcoming series takes place in the middle of the family tree, roughly halfway between Aegon Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros and the death of Daenerys Targaryen in the finale of Game of Thrones.

Which Targaryens will feature in House of the Dragon?

In the process of building out the world in which both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon play out, George R. R. Martin introduced his own dating system, with years defined as either “Before Conquest” (BC) or “After Conquest” (AC). The conquest in question is Aegon’s unification of Westeros’ seven kingdoms with the help of his dragons.

House of the Dragon begins with the rule of Viserys I Targaryen’s rule, which began when he succeeded succeeded his grandfather Jaehaerys in 103 AC.

Viserys chose his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra, rather than his yonger brother, Daemon, to succeed him as ruler of Westeros. But after their respective spouses die the two siblings instead marry each other and have three children: Aegon the Younger, Viserys and Visenya, who is stillborn.

After Viserys’ death Aegon II takes the crown, against his father’s wishes, who latter kills Rhaenyra with his dragon. Aegon II has one surviving child, Jaehaera, who he betroths to Rhaenyra’s eldest son, Aegon the Younger. The pair are named as his heirs and go on to rule the kingdom jointly by the end of the series.