How to use Doomsday Station in Warzone & unlock unique cosmetic

A top Warzone player has claimed that Warzone 2 will come equipped with the highly requested FOV slider on console.

Activision announced that Warzone Season 5 will be the final season and major content release of the classic CoD battle royale. Despite the exciting new features coming in Season 5, players can’t help but look forward to Warzone 2.

In August, a leak revealed a possible release date for the battle royale sequel. This leaked date of November 16 has players extremely excited to discover the next chapter of Warzone. In addition, it seems like players could finally be getting their most desired feature that was missing from the original.

I was told FOV slider is confirmed for last gen consoles for all iw9 projects (mp,wz2,dmz) — Metaphor (@Metaaphor) August 18, 2022

Console players have been asking for a Warzone FOV slider since the Verdansk days. Of course, the feature never made its way to Warzone, and with Season 5 being its finale, this will remain the case.

The good news is, that a top Warzone player by the name of Metaphor is now claiming that console players’ biggest wish will be fulfilled as an FOV slider is set to make its way to Warzone 2.

Interestingly enough Metaphor also claims that an FOV slider will be available to those on last-generation consoles as well. According to their source, the FOV slider will also feature in Modern Warfare 2 and DMZ.

While players weren’t shocked to see the feature’s rumored inclusion for multiplayer, the leak has given players hope that Warzone 2 could be a smoother experience than Warzone: “multiplayer i’d expect as Vanguard had it, i hope this means Warzone 2 is optimised better.”

Of course, this raises another question concerning the optimization of Warzone. Some questioned “how the hell a fat PS4 or a VCR xbox one from almost 10 years ago is going to run WZ2 on 120 FOV with consistent frames?,” to which Metaphor replied, “it won’t.”

This indicates that Metaphor believes either last generation consoles will not have a maximum FOV of 120, or that they’ll have to sacrifice frame rates to access wider FOVs. Being able to access 120 FOV with consistent frames seems too good to be true when it comes to last-generation hardware.

Keep in mind that these are just leaks, so we’ll have to wait and see what’s in store for Warzone 2 console players. However, if these early claims turn out to be true, players could be pleased to finally receive the top item on their wishlist.

Image Credit: Activision