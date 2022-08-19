‘Incredibly talented’ Kate and William excite fans as they unveil FOUR ‘amazing’ photos

The couple have taken to social media to publish a selection of shots included in an initiative backed by the National Portrait Gallery and the Royal Photographic Society, of which the Duchess of Cambridge is a patron. The four artists highlighted by the royals are Kymara Akinpelumi, Sadie Catt, Isabel Salmon and Rueben Kidd.

The duke and duchess said on their official Twitter account: “There are so many incredibly talented young photographers in Britain today, which is why this #WorldPhotographyDay we’re spotlighting four individuals who have been supported by the National Portrait Gallery and the Royal Photographic Society and are doing amazing things. Meet the photographers.”

Ms Akinpelumi, the Cambridges said, is a 2021 Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize entrant and focuses her art “on social inclusion, exploring contemporary social climates and bridging art, education & social theory to inspire new ways of thinking”.