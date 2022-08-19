No matter how far we strayed from our childhood hopes and dreams, Sesame Street was always right there with us.

Ever since 1969, the beloved children’s show saw us through it all. It taught us our alphabet and how to count. It taught us how to be ourselves authentically and unapologetically. It taught us how to be kind and accepting of those that don’t look like us. Simply put, Sesame Street raised us.

Although the show has had an impact on us all, it seems that HBO Max subscribers will soon lose a piece of their childhood.

TV Line reports, ahead of HBO Max’s merge with Discovery+, nearly 200 episodes of Sesame Street were removed earlier this week. In addition to the merge, the media outlet states that the streaming site is cutting back on content because it can no longer afford to license the entirety of its extraordinary lineup. This means that even more episodes of Sesame Street can be removed shortly, too.

It may be devastating to hear that this series could be removed entirely from HBO Max sooner than we know. But there’s no need to panic, as there are other options to watch Sesame Street.

Is Sesame Street on Netflix?

At this time, the 1969 series is not streaming on Netflix. However, we’ll be sure to update you once or if this ever changes.

Where to stream Sesame Street

Amazon Prime Video currently has seasons 35 through 51, which is a great option if you don’t mind missing out on the earlier seasons. If you would rather watch earlier seasons, however, you would have to do so on Apple TV+ and/or Google Play. The only caveat is that both Apple TV+ and Google Play do not have every season, and the seasons these platforms do have are not in consecutive order.

Apple TV+ has seasons 1, 5, 15, 25, and 35 through 51, while Google Play has seasons 1, 5, 7, 39 through 49, and 52. Perhaps these sites will add more seasons soon.

Of course, HBO Max is another option to stream this series, but we, unfortunately, don’t know how long this will last.

Netflix shows like Sesame Street

Don’t feel like adding yet another streaming platform to your bill? Then be sure to head to Netflix to watch a few more of your favorite childhood shows. Netflix has classics, including Barney, The Magical School Bus, The Cat in the Hat Know a Lot About That, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and many more. You’ll never run out of options.

Who knows? Maybe HBO Max will re-add all of Sesame Street‘s episodes once it officially merges with Discovery+. Until then, head to Netflix to experience some major nostalgia.