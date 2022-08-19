Jane Fonda, 84, praises three husbands for ‘new paths’ after boyfriends left her ‘bored’

Jane Fonda, 84, has reflected upon her love life and how meeting each of her three former husbands taught her something. The Grace and Frankie actress admitted that not everyone who has been part of her love life has been able to take her down “new paths”, and boyfriends she had between her marriages left her “bored”.

Jane revealed: “All of my three husbands definitely took me down paths that I probably would not have gone down had I not married them.

“And then, in between the marriages, I have had boyfriends that didn’t take me down any new paths, that really had nothing to teach me, and I got bored pretty fast.”

“I feel like I needed to always be learning and growing and expanding, and my husbands have all helped me do that,” the Hollywood star told The Daily Telegraph.

Jane first tied the knot with French screenwriter Roger Vadim in 1965, with whom she stayed married until 1973.

READ MORE: Anne Heche’s cause of death confirmed after crash fire