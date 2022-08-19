Kate and Prince William may receive exciting wedding invitation from ‘close’ friend





The Jordan Palace shared the news that Hussein and Ms Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif were to be wed on Wednesday. The engagement took place at the home of Ms Rajwa’s father in Riyadh, where members of both families were in attendance.

The couple posed for an official engagement portrait in which Rajwa sported an elegant blue dress, reminiscent of another royal heir and bride-to-be. Kate also chose a blue ensemble — matching the sapphire and diamond engagement ring that previously belonged to Princess Diana — to publicly share the news of her betrothal to Prince William back in 2010. Photos shared by the Palace to Instagram showed the happy couple smiling as they celebrated the news. According to the reports, Prince William and Hussein enjoy a close bond, with the Crown Prince hosting the Duke when he toured the Middle East in 2018.

Hussein even invited William to his home so that the dad-of-three could watch England play in the World Cup. The royal had missed the live game due to prior engagements, but the pair watched a taped recording. William also shares a close bond with Hussein’s mother, Queen Rania, as she is a council member for the Duke’s Earthshot Prize. Kate has close ties with Jordan herself, since she moved there with her family in 1984 when she was just two years old. READ MORE: Kate and William’s lavish new home questioned as ‘hardly norm’

Her father, Michael Middleton, was a British Airways manager and had relocated to Amman for work. Crown Prince Hussein is a graduate of the prestigious Georgetown University in the States, he also served in the army after graduating from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2017 and made history in 2015 as the youngest person ever to chair a meeting of the Security Council at the United Nations. The Crown Prince will one day inherit the throne, and has already taken on many official royal duties over the last few years, including stepping in for his dad earlier this year, when the King was hospitalised for spinal surgery. He’s also head of the Crown Prince Foundation, which was set up to help local youth “employ their full potential and creativity.” DON’T MISS:

Inflation hits UK firms as poll shows 53.4% predicts negative growth

North Korea rejects ‘audacious’ offer from South

Brexit LIVE: JRM sends ominous warning to next PM – ‘rethink’ needed