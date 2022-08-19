Liz Truss’s cabinet choices will be a test of her resolve

This article is an on-site version of our Inside Politics newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every weekday.

The only certain things in life are death, taxes and polls of the Conservative party membership showing Liz Truss is on course to become the next prime minister. How will she govern? Some thoughts on that in today’s note.

I ain’t afraid of no ghosts

So what will Liz Truss’s government be like? In addition to George Parker’s scoop about her Truss’s to make Number 10 into an “economic nerve centre” (while keeping the Treasury intact), Katy Balls has written two pieces that are worth your time: the first is in this week’s Spectator and the second is in the Times today.

The big headlines: expect that Thérèse Coffey, Truss’s closest political ally in parliament, will become chief whip, while Kwasi Kwarteng, another close ally (both politically and geographically in that they both live in Greenwich) will become chancellor. There will be a job offer for Rishi Sunak, but probably not one that he would be willing to accept.

Kwarteng is the author of three books of popular history. All of them merit reading, but two in particular are worth your attention if you want a window into the politician who is near-certain to be the second major player in Truss’s government. War and Gold: A Five-Hundred-Year History of Empires, Adventures and Debt is a brilliant history of money starting from the Spanish conquistadors and ending in the financial crisis, but the important present-day context is that he, like Truss, is much more relaxed about borrowing and debt than Sunak.

Like Sunak, Kwarteng is a Brexiter of many years’ standing, but one who has long argued privately that the initial years after Brexit require looser fiscal policy and a willingness to borrow more. That makes him a good natural fit for Truss’s own instincts.

On the other hand, Kwarteng’s Ghosts of Empire: Britain’s Legacies in the Modern World, a fantastic set of linked essays on the ad hoc and sometimes self-defeating methods the British empire deployed to keep control of its territories, is a sign of what might one day prove a future fissure at the heart of the government.

Ghosts of Empire is hugely sceptical of foreign adventures and neoconservative attempts to remake the world. Truss, in contrast, is a neoconservative and someone who has long believed that China represents an existential and moral challenge for the UK: an “evil empire” comparable to the Soviet Union.

That conviction is one big reason Tom Tugendhat opted to endorse Truss for the leadership: he is a committed China hawk and Truss has long been more hawkish than Sunak. But if the close political relationship between Truss and her chancellor is going to fracture over anything, my bet is that it will be foreign policy that does it.

A Braverman than I

How much will Truss try to moderate in office? The important takeaway from Katy’s columns is “not at all, really”. Now, as Robert Shrimsley sets out in a smart column, this makes a lot of sense: successful prime ministers set a direction, rather than being pulled about in every passing wind.

But as Robert also rightly says, there is a difference between being pulled about by every change in mood and filling your key Cabinet posts with loyalists or power brokers whose competence is, to put it mildly, disputed. Suella Braverman, the attorney-general, is widely and heavily tipped to be the next home secretary, in part because she drove a heavy bargain in order to secure Truss’s support. As Robert puts it:

There is nothing, for example, to suggest that Suella Braverman, the attorney-general, is ready to run the Home Office, a job for which she is widely tipped. Braverman played a key role in delivering the right for Truss and has to be rewarded but she has never run a serious ministry and the Home Office is one of the most demanding and politically dangerous wings of government.

Now, the strong likelihood of Braverman ending up at the Home Office attests to the biggest challenge facing Truss’s government. It isn’t that she won’t moderate, but rather, that Truss starts her time in office owing favours right across the parliamentary party. Consequently, she has little room to move either in terms of Cabinet appointments, or in terms of avoiding scrapping large parts of the Northern Ireland protocol — which would add the hassle of a trade war with the EU to the UK’s already considerable economic challenges.

