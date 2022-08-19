Man Utd to go ‘all-out’ for new target after Casemiro signing to cast doubt on Antony deal

“Gakpo? We didn’t talk about it. We just checked on each other. We didn’t really talk about United or the players. It was just a personal discussion, really,” Van Nistelrooy told journalists.

United are believed to be looking at several targets, but Gakpo could be the easiest deal to complete. Interest in Ajax attacker Antony has been reprised, although at least one bid has been knocked back.

Ten Hag identified Antony as a target in his first few weeks at Old Trafford but Ajax have remained firm that the Brazilian will not be sold. They have already allowed United to sign centre-back Martinez.