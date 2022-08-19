Meghan and Harry scramble to avoid ’embarrassing’ empty crowds in front of Netflix cameras

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced that they are returning to the UK next month to attend several charity events “close to their hearts”. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also travel to Germany to mark a year until the Invictus Games arrive in Dusseldorf. However, Charlotte Griffiths, The Mail on Sunday’s editor at large, told MailPlus’ Palace Confidential that the announcement of their tour was made to avoid the “embarrassment” of empty crowds at the events.

She claimed that the Duke and Duchess will likely have a Netflix crew with them filming for a documentary, and the former working royals want to avoid “embarrassing” moments in front of the cameras.

Ms Griffiths said: “I think they released these dates in advance because they want to give a chance for crowds to gather.

“Because, if they do have a Netflix crew with them, imagine how embarrassing it would be if there were just three people there waving.

“They want us to get all excited and talk about it, they want it to look like a royal tour.”

