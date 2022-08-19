OpTic Texas is bringing back its entire Call of Duty League roster for next season

The OpTic Texas Call of Duty League team played a little bit of a prank on its fans last night, when it announced that a bunch of its starting roster would not be sticking with the team for the 2023 season that will be played on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Then shortly after making these announcements, the team went back on itself by stating that while those individuals were free agents for a moment, they have actually all re-signed to the Texan organisation for next year.

That means that the OpTic Texas organisation will not be getting in on the madness of rosterpocalypse, as the team has its starting four for next year. The team is as follows:

Brandon “Dashy” Otell

Seth “Scump” Abner

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro

Indervir “iLLeY” Dhaliwal

The team will look slightly different however, as OpTic Texas has released a couple of the players that made up the team’s bench. Both Byron “Prolute” Vera and Jordon “General” General will not be with the Texas next year, but will no doubt be hoping for a shot elsewhere in the CDL.