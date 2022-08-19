OpTic Texas reverse course, will keep Dashy and iLLeY for 2023

The biggest twist in Call of Duty rostermania history has just taken yet another turn. Roughly 24 hours after announcing that Brandon “Dashy” Otell and Indervir “iLLeY” Dhaliwal would be leaving the team, OpTic Texas has announced they are, in fact, not going anywhere. OpTic revealed that the same roster from the 2022 season will be running it back in 2023. The roster consists of Dashy, iLLeY, Seth “Scump” Abner, and Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro.

The details around this incredible turn of events are still unclear. There is no definite reasoning behind why OpTic Texas decided to drop Dashy and iLLeY out of nowhere. It’s also unknown if the organization was simply trolling the community with fake news about Dashy and iLLeY’s release. However, we have heard from different sources — to name one, Nameless on The Flank podcast — that OpTic was not kidding when they announced the roster news yesterday. Dashy also said this entire situation was not a troll, but it did all go down within the last two days or so.

It seems plausible that Texas was inquiring about other players around the Call of Duty League to replace Dashy and iLLeY. Once again, we don’t know why the team wanted to replace these players. Whatever the reasons were, those issues seem to be over with; OpTic wants to stick together as a roster.

Dashy decided to go live on Twitch shortly after Texas revealed the 2023 roster. During the beginning of the stream, the MVP candidate said, “No way I wasn’t wearing green.”

He also said there’s “no bad blood at all” between the players and the organization.

Details surrounding this situation will surely be revealed as rostermania continues. Whether those details come from OpTic Texas themselves or through leaks is unclear. It’s safe to say, though, that fans in the CDL community won’t be so trusting of leaks after this recent development with OpTic.