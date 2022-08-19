‘Pathetic!’ Alastair Stewart rages at mocking of Lady Louise’s job ahead of university

Princess Eugenie completed a BA in English Literature and History of Art at Newcastle University in 2012.

Speaking to the BBC last year, the Countess of Wessex admitted that her daughter had to be able to “live her life” despite her worries about her safety.

She said: “I would hope that she can go on with her studies, which I think she probably will want to do, and I hope that she and her friends will protect her from anything that somebody might want to do.

“But I have to let her live her life. It’s not mine to live. I can only equip her the best that I can, and then she has to make her own choices.

“But I hope for the next few years, at least, she will still be able to be as private as she wants to be.”