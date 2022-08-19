Police manhunt continues for child snatcher who dragged girl, 6, into woods – new picture





Detectives said they believed the girl was taken off the street by a man between Warne Avenue and Hawthorne Road, in Droylsden, Greater Manchester, just after 4pm on Wednesday. She was safely reunited with her family a short time later. According to GMP, she was led down a path towards a football field, then taken to a van where she was sexually assaulted before being left in the woods and finding her own way to a nearby park. Police have urged parents to be “extra vigilant”. After releasing two pictures of a man said to have been “acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the incident”, the force has released a third image.

A 35-year-old man — not the one pictured — was arrested on Wednesday and interviewed before being released with no further action on Thursday. Detective Superintendent Richard Hunt, of GMP’s Ashton CID, said: “I’d like to commend the victim for her immense bravery in assisting police officers with our investigation, she is receiving support from specialist officers and partners at this really distressing time. “Extensive enquiries are ongoing with significant resources and I would like to reassure the community. “As a precautionary measure, we have extra police officers and PCSOs out and about.” READ MORE: Human bodies stuffed in suitcases for YEARS identified as young children

He added: “At this time it does appear to be an isolated incident, but I’ll stress again how keen we are to find the person responsible and bring them to justice as soon as we can. “I would like to thank the public for all their support so far. We have had a large amount of calls and a number of names given to us, as well as new footage, some of which we have been able to release today.” The first image released by police is a short time after reports of the abduction were first being made to them, they said. The second, they added, is around half an hour after the incident, where the man appears to be seen with a jacket tied around his waist on Gainsborough Road hearing towards The Snipe.

After the incident, the girl ran home and told her parents, who then raised the alarm and contacted police, the force said. Det Supt Hunt told reporters: “She’s been extremely brave. She’s assisting with the investigation today. “Obviously, that’s a traumatic process, it’s a slow process, and you can understand why we have to take that slowly for her benefit, but she’s been very brave.” The child and her family are receiving support from specialist officers.

In a warning to parents, Det Supt Hunt said a man “obviously grabbed a child” and it is believed he “sexually assaulted her”. He continued: “A child was playing in this area and a chap who was hanging around has taken a child and thankfully within a few minutes we’ve got her back. “Parents need to consider the circumstances of what I have mentioned, and I would suggest they need to be extra vigilant with their children whilst we progress this as quickly as possible. “The offender appears to have been hanging around the area prior to the offence and afterwards he made his way through the paths and streets of the Snipe Estate, possibly in the direction of Openshaw.” Anyone with information is urged to call police on 0161 856 9262.