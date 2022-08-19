Princess Anne’s ‘most annoying’ habit exposed by Zara Tindall – ‘She’s unbelievable!’

Princess Anne is classed as the “most hard-working Royal” carrying out hundreds of public engagements and appearances each year. The Princess Royal is said to be extremely diligent, but like everyone, she has an “annoying habit” which daughter Zara Tindall revealed.

The ITV documentary, Anne: The Princess Royal at 70 revealed a new insight into the type of person Princess Anne is.

Zara was asked to discuss what her mother is really like and to try and sum The Princess Royal up in one word.

The equestrian said: “Professional, caring, honest,” and then confessed it was a “bit stingy” to “sum her up in one word”.

“She’s like a sponge, it’s unbelievable, the information that’s stored in her brain. It’s incredible,” Zara added.

READ MORE: How Meghan Markle sculpts her ‘cheekbones and jawline’ without makeup