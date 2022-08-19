Princess Anne’s ‘most annoying’ habit exposed by Zara Tindall – ‘She’s unbelievable!’

Princess Anne is classed as the “most hard-working Royal” carrying out hundreds of public engagements and appearances each year. The Princess Royal is said to be extremely diligent, but like everyone, she has an “annoying habit” which daughter Zara Tindall revealed.
The ITV documentary, Anne: The Princess Royal at 70 revealed a new insight into the type of person Princess Anne is.
Zara was asked to discuss what her mother is really like and to try and sum The Princess Royal up in one word.
The equestrian said: “Professional, caring, honest,” and then confessed it was a “bit stingy” to “sum her up in one word”.
“She’s like a sponge, it’s unbelievable, the information that’s stored in her brain. It’s incredible,” Zara added.
The documentary explained how “Anne doesn’t crave the limelight” and this is probably because she “had her fill of being in the newspapers when she was young”.
Princess Anne has spent five decades performing duties, and Elizabeth Bennett, Programme Manager for the Office of the Princess Royal said she is “very hard working”.
“She is the busiest member of the Royal Family, regularly carrying out over 500 days a year,” she added.
Speaking about why she attends public engagements, Princess Anne explained: “On away days, each of those are different, many are for voluntary organisations, and if you can do anything to raise their profile, then you’ve achieved something.
“You are reflecting Her Majesty’s position, but in my case, you are trying to cover the bits of the country that most other people won’t get to.”
Captain Sir Nicholas Wright RN, Former Private Secretary to the Princess Royal echoed Zara’s description and spoke about how attentive and detailed-orientated Anne is when it comes to working.
“We have to send her programmes, briefs, speech and god help me if something was missing, she reads with a really sharp eye,” he revealed.
“I remember once, and I’ve never forgotten it, ‘What normally comes after 16?’ And I knew then that page 17 of the brief was missing.”
When at a public engagement, hundreds of people come to see a glimpse of the Princess Royal, and possibly meet her.
Princess Anne said: “You don’t literally work your way through the crowd, that’s usually left to other people, in some ways it would be just as much fun if you did it all yourself, but it would be a bit chaotic.”
She does, however, like to do things her way when out and about.
“Although Holyrood, at the garden party, I used to work up the back of the border, which is where the people who didn’t want to be seen went – they were almost pretending they weren’t there, so engaging them in conversation was always interesting,” Anne remarked.
