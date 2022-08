She joked: “You only want two early starts in your contract. It’s back to News at Ten after this.”

He laughed and reassured her he’s had a great time over the past couple of days co-presenting the show.

“I got a bit more sleep last night, not quite as much as [I’d hoped],” Paul admitted to viewers.

Ranvir was keen to tell her co-star what people thought about his hosting abilities on the news programme.