https://www.law.com/2022/08/19/ready-or-not-were-all-heading-into-the-metaverse/
This week’s episode features a conversation with Jordan Rose, founder and president of the Rose Law Group, which has been at the forefront of law firms adopting Web3 technology.
August 19, 2022 at 04:19 PM
1 minute read
Jordan Rose (Courtesy photo)
You Might Like
1 minute read
7 minute read
2 minute read
1 minute read
Trending Stories
-
Featured Firms
Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays & Associates
P.C.
75 Ponce De Leon Ave NE Ste 101
Atlanta,
GA 30308
(470) 294-1674
www.garymartinhays.com
Law Offices of Mark E. Salomone
2 Oliver St #608
Boston,
MA 02109
(857) 444-6468
www.marksalomone.com
Smith & Hassler
1225 N Loop W #525
Houston,
TX 77008
(713) 739-1250
www.smithandhassler.com
Presented by BigVoodoo
-
More From ALM
Premium Subscription
With this subscription you will receive unlimited access to high quality, online, on-demand premium content from well-respected faculty in the legal industry. This is perfect for attorneys licensed in multiple jurisdictions or for attorneys that have fulfilled their CLE requirement but need to access resourceful information for their practice areas.
View Now
Team Accounts
Our Team Account subscription service is for legal teams of four or more attorneys. Each attorney is granted unlimited access to high quality, on-demand premium content from well-respected faculty in the legal industry along with administrative access to easily manage CLE for the entire team.
View Now
Bundle Subscriptions
Gain access to some of the most knowledgeable and experienced attorneys with our 2 bundle options! Our Compliance bundles are curated by CLE Counselors and include current legal topics and challenges within the industry. Our second option allows you to build your bundle and strategically select the content that pertains to your needs. Both options are priced the same.
View Now
From Data to Decisions
Dynamically explore and compare data on law firms, companies, individual lawyers, and industry trends.
Exclusive Depth and Reach.
Law.com Compass includes access to our exclusive industry reports, combining the unmatched expertise of our analyst team with ALM’s deep bench of proprietary information to provide insights that can’t be found anywhere else.
Big Pictures and Fine Details
Law.com Compass delivers you the full scope of information, from the rankings of the Am Law 200 and NLJ 500 to intricate details and comparisons of firms’ financials, staffing, clients, news and events.
PARALEGAL – NEW YORK
Downtown A/V rated Plaintiff’s personal injury law firm seeks paralegal with experience in pleadings, motions, discovery, calendar, mediatio…