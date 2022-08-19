Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti appears to confirm Casemiro to Man Utd transfer

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Casemiro has asked to leave the club after reportedly agreeing personal terms with Manchester United. The Brazilian midfielder looks likely to have played his last game for Real ahead of a potential £60million transfer to the Premier League.

Casemiro is understood to have settled on a four-year contract at United, with the option of a further year, with the Red Devils closing in on an initial £51m deal potentially rising to £60m through add-ons. And now, Ancelotti has admitted the 30-year-old wants to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ahead of Real’s La Liga clash against Celta Vigo on Saturday, the Italian coach said: “We’ve spoken this morning. He wants to try a new challenge, a new opportunity. I understand this; also, the club does. Because of what he’s done for this club and for this team, we need to be respectful of this. There are negotiations between the clubs. He is still a Real Madrid player, but it looks like now he is willing to depart.”

Asked whether he’d tried to convince Casemiro to snub a switch to Old Trafford, Ancelotti replied: “No, I’ve always talked a lot with him in my second stage at Real Madrid. I just listened to his desire. I think there is no turning back. This is what he wants, and if the negotiations go well, we just need to wish him the very best.”

