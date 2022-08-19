Ryan Giggs trial: Court hears more poems written to ex Kate Greville – ‘L is for legs’

Ryan Giggs wrote a poem for his ex telling her she was “all he ever wanted”, a court has heard. The former Manchester United player, 48, wrote Kate Greville a poem based on the letters of her last name.

He told Ms Greville on New Year’s Eve in 2017: “G for gorgeous, R for radiant, E for extraordinary, V for vivacious, I for idolised by me, L for legs. L for legs, E for everything I’ve ever wanted.”

Manchester Crown Court heard how she later replied: “Baby what an amazing message to wake up to.” The jury also heard Ms Greville had messaged Giggs: “Good morning baby, you know I think you’re amazing. I want to reiterate how amazing you are and how happy and amazing you make me feel…” to which Giggs replied: “I think you’re fandabidozy.”

The poem was read to jurors this morning as they poured over hundreds of messages, which were presented to the trial by Giggs’ defence team. Giggs also told Ms Greville: “You are the cherry on my cake, the jam in my doughnut, the salt in my tequila, the truffle in my pasta.”