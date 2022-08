During an Instagram Q&A, the actress took to her stories to provide fans with insight about the upcoming instalment.

A fan asked Toni: “Are Sonny and Davis really just friends?”

To which she smiled, took a deep breath and responded: “Think of the great loves in your lives, do you ever, ever really stop loving them?”

“Hmm, that’s a pickle peanut, but what I will say this about Sonny and Davis, I really, truly 100 percent believe they’re trying to be just friends,” Toni added.